Sanjay Kumar Singh Assumes Charge as Secretary Steel

New Delhi : Sanjay Kumar Singh today assumed charge as the Secretary, Ministry of Steel in New Delhi. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Shri Singh succeeds Shri P.K. Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT). Shri Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel. Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Before assuming the present post, Sanjay Kumar Singh was holding the post of Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW).