Samagra Shiksha Scheme to improve the access, infrastructure and quality of education

New Delhi : The major features and interventions of Samagra Shiksha for improving the access, infrastructure and quality of education throughout the country are (i) Universalizing access to quality school education by expansion of schooling facilities in the uncovered areas through up-gradation of schools up-to senior secondary level (ii) Ensuring availability of adequate infrastructure to ensure that schools conform to the prescribed norms (iii) Annual Grant of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000/- per school for strengthening of Libraries (iv) Composite school grant of Rs. 25,000-1 Lakh to be allocated on the basis of school enrolment, out of which at-least 10% is to be spent on Swachhta Action Plan (v) Annual Grant for sports equipments at the cost of Rs. 5000-25000 per school (vi) Allocation for children with Special Needs (CwSN) of Rs. 3,500 per child per annum including a stipend of Rs. 200 per month for CWSN girls to be provided from Classes I to XII (vii) Allocation for uniforms at the rate of Rs. 600 per child per annum at elementary level (viii) Allocation for textbooks at the rate of Rs. 250/400 per child per annum at elementary level (ix) Running and Upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) from Class 6-8 to Class 6-12 (x) Strengthening Teacher Education Institutions like SCERTs and DIETs to improve the quality of teachers (xi) Enhanced use of digital technology in education through smart classrooms, digital boards and DTH channels (xii) Support States & UTs for implementation of provisions of RTE Act, including reimbursement under Section 12(1)(c) of the Act (xiii) Setting up of residential schools and hostels for difficult areas and for children in difficult circumstances.

The details of funds released and expenditure incurred by the State of Assam are as under:

(Rs. In crore)

Year Releases Expenditure* 2018-19 1570.72 1619.42 2019-20 1521.00 1783.38 2020-21 1594.29 1892.96 2021-22 (Adhoc Release) 413.13 0.00

* As reported by the State on PRABANDH Portal.

The achievements of Samagra Shiksha are as follows:

During 2018-2019 to 2020-2021, 1160 schools have been upgraded at Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary level, 54 new residential schools/ hostels have been opened, 41180 schools have been strengthened (including Additional classrooms), 13.51 lakh schools have been provided library facilities,13.14 lakh schools have been provided sports equipment facility, 12633 schools have been covered under ICT & Digital initiatives, 5579 schools have been covered under vocational education, 783 KGBVs have been upgraded from class VIII to class X, 925 KGBVs have been upgraded from class VIII to class XII and 11562 separate girls toilets have been constructed.

In addition, during 2018-2019, 4.78 lakh out of school children have been provided special training at elementary level, 4.24 lakh children have been provided transport and escort facility, 16.76 lakh children have been covered under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 6.96 cr children have been provided free uniforms, 8.72 cr children have been provided free textbooks at elementary level, 0.74 cr children have been provided remedial teaching, 14.58 lakh teachers have been trained, 69173 schools provided self defence training to girls, 3.79 lakh CWSN girls have been provided stipend and 23183 special educators have been provided financial assistance.

Also, during 2019-2020, 5.07 lakh out of school children have been provided special training at elementary level, 6.78 lakh children have been provided transport and escort facility, 21.58 lakh children have been covered under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 6.89 cr children have been provided free uniforms, 8.78 cr children have been provided free textbooks at elementary level, 1.76 cr children have been provided remedial teaching, 28.84 lakh teachers have been trained, 166528 schools provided self defence training to girls, 3.22 lakh CWSN girls have been provided stipend and 24030 special educators have been provided financial assistance.

Also, during 2020-2021, 3.23 lakh out of school children have been provided special training at elementary level, 2.41 lakh children have been provided transport and escort facility, 32.67 lakh children have been covered under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 6.57 cr children have been provided free uniforms, 8.84 cr children have been provided free textbooks at elementary level, 1.44 cr children have been provided remedial teaching, 14.32 lakh teachers have been trained, 81288 schools provided self defence training to girls, 3.52 lakh CWSN girls have been provided stipend and 22990 special educators have been provided financial assistance.

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education launched a National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on 5th July 2021, for ensuring that every child in the country necessarily attains foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27. The Mission under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha focuses on providing access and retaining children in foundational years of schooling, teacher capacity building, development of high quality and diversified Student and Teacher Resources/Learning Materials and tracking the progress of each child in achieving learning outcomes. An approval of Rs 2688.18 crore has been given under Samagra Shiksha scheme to the States and UTs for implementation of the various interventions for Foundational Stage in 2021-22.

The information was given by the Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.