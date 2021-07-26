Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates 28th regional workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar virtually inaugurated the 28th Regional Workshop of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) located in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. On the occasion, Tomar said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India is working on priority for the progress of farmers in the villages. To develop village infrastructure across the country, a total package of more than 1.5 lakh crore rupees has been started under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, including an agricultural infrastructure fund of one lakh crore rupees. Similarly, Concrete steps like the scheme of formation of 10 thousand new FPOs with the outlay of Rs.6,850 crore and the new agricultural reforms for the empowerment of farmers has been introduced. The Minister said the new reforms will bring prosperity to agriculture and will prove to be a milestone in agricultural development. It will strengthen about 86 per cent small-medium farmers of the country.

