CMD, SJVN Launched 14th Mobile Medical Unit under CSR initiative of SJVN

Shimla: Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director launched a Mobile Health Van at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shimla for providing free medical facilities to people of Shimla and surrounding areas under CSR initiative of SJVN Foundation – Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa. On this occasion Smt. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel) Cum Chairperson SJVN Foundation along with other senior officials were present.

Addressing the gathering, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN is pledged to fulfill its societal commitment and always strives to enhance the quality of life of the stakeholders through its CSR programs. Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa program under the umbrella of SJVN CSR Foundation was launched in the year 2012 for providing free medical consultancy services and medicines at the doorsteps of the local communities through 14 Mobile Health Vans.

Sh. Sharma further informed that 13 Mobile Health Vans were already being operated in States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar & Maharashtra covering 11 Districts, 101 Gram Panchayats and 197 Community Locations wherein treatments have been administered to more than nine lac people. Every Mobile Health Van is being manned by a qualified medical team comprising of a Doctor, Pharmacist and allied staff and is also equipped with basic diagnostic test equipment.

SJVN Foundation is working on various verticals i.e. Healthcare & Sanitation including financial assistance against the fight of COVID-19, Education and Skill Development, Empowerment of Vulnerable section of society, Sustainable Development, Preservation and promotion of Culture, heritage and iconic places, promotion of sports, measures for benefits of armed forces veterans, war widows & their dependents, relief during natural disasters/calamities, infrastructure development, community development and rural development.

SJVN has been awarded with many prestigious awards in recognition to its efforts towards creating positive impact on the society through innovative & sustainable CSR initiatives. The Company has been awarded with CIDC Vishwakarma Award 2021 in the category of CORONA Warriors. It has also been conferred with ‘Gold Plate Award’ by Helpage India for various initiatives undertaken in health sector.