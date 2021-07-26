Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana

New Delhi : As per the Information available with Ministry of Mines, District MineralFoundations (DMFs) have been constituted in 600 districts in 22 States. All these States haveincorporated PMKKKY guidelines into their DMF Rules. The overall objective of PMKKKYscheme will be (a) to implement various developmental and welfare projects/programs inmining affectedareas,andtheseprojects/programswillbecomplementing theexistingongoing schemes/projects of State and Central Government; (b) to minimize/mitigate theadverse impacts, during and after mining, on the environment, health and socio-economics ofpeople in mining districts; and (c) to ensure long-term sustainable livelihoods for the affectedpeoplein miningareas.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021which came into effect on 28.03.2021 further empowers the Central Government to issuedirections to the State Governments with respect to composition and functions of DMF.Accordingly Central Government issued order on 23.04.2021 to all the States to include MPs,MLAs and MLCs in the Governing Council in the larger public interest. Moreover, Ministryof Mines issued order dated 12.7.2021 to ensure that the fund available in DMF shall not betransferred/spent to anyfundorpurposes otherthan as prescribed under MMDR Act.

This information was given by The Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.