SAIL supplies more than 9000 tonnes of steel for the ‘Atal tunnel’, Provides 2/3rd of the total steel used in the project

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under Ministry of Steel has supplied the majority portion of steel in the construction of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, which will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi tomorrow. SAIL has supplied more than 9000 Tonnes of its quality steel, out of the 15000 Tonnes of steel used in the entire project. The tunnel is set to become the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of above 3,000 metres. The Company has once again partnered in building a vital infrastructure for the Nation and making India stronger.

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan complimented SAIL and said, “This tunnel will be of great significance to the locals as well as for strategic movements. It will boost connectivity of the Spiti Valley. This is an achievement considering the very challenging conditions of the construction site and weather. SAIL has supplied a large quantity of steel for this project. It has always come forward and supplied steel for national requirement and in future also will continue to do so”.

An all-weather tunnel, Atal Tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh throughout the year. The 9000 Tonnes of steel supplied by SAIL consisted of around 6500 tonnes of TMT, 1500 Tonnes of Structurals and 1000 Tonnes of Plates for fabricating Beams and small quantity of SAIL GP/GC sheets for constructing stations and control rooms.

Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL commented, “SAIL has always committed itself and will continue to be in the service of the Nation. It is a proud moment for the Company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India. The new facilities at SAIL are also adding to our capacities and expertise in fulfilling every domestic requirement. As India moves forward in becoming Atmanirbhar, SAIL will participate in producing the strong steel needed to fuel every infrastructural need of the Nation”.

Related

comments