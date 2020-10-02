Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi lays foundation of a Silk Production cum Training Center at Choudwar in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To create local employment to Khadi Silk artisans, Minister of State for MSME, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi laid the foundation of a Silk Production cum Training Center at Choudwar in Odisha. This is the first such unit in the state that will produce high quality Tussar Silk yarn.

On this occasion, Shri Sarangi said this was a major step towards empowering the local artisans and increasing the silk production in Odisha. He said Odisha is known for producing high quality Silk; however, for want of a local Silk production and training center, the raw material had to be procured from outside. “This will not only be helpful in training our artisans but create sustainable employment too,” Shri Sarangi said.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, who also joined the event through video-conference, said the Silk production cum training unit will be a big boost to the Silk activities in the state and assured that the unit will start functioning in the next two to three months.

A noble initiative of associating Divyang people with Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was launched by Union MSME Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari with distribution of mobile Khadi selling units in his Parliamentary Constituency of Nagpur on Gandhi Jayanti today. Shri Gadkari distributed E-rickshaws to 5 divyang people through video-conference. These beneficiaries will be able to sell various Khadi products like Khadi fabric, readymade clothes, food items, food spices and other locally made products in nearby villages. Another 5 mobile Khadi selling units will be distributed in next few days.

Shri Gadkari lauded the initiative of KVIC saying this would empower the Divyang people by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. At the same time, he said, this will increase the sale of Khadi and thus prompt higher production by Khaid artisans. He said efforts will be made to distribute at least 500 such mobile selling units to divyang people in every district of India.

“This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country by KVIC. With these mobile selling units, our Divyang brothers will be able to earn a respectable and sustainable livelihood. As they will go to different villages selling Khadi products, it will also increase the reach of Khadi to a larger population,” Shri Gadkari said.

