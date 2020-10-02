Mansukh Mandaviya launches diamond jubilee celebrations of Shipping Corporation of India

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually launched diamond jubilee celebration of Shipping Corporation of India, on the occasion of its foundation day.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the logo of diamond jubilee celebrations of Shipping Corporation of India(SCI), which has been created by a SCI employee. The minister also awarded the winners of various competitions, organized as the part of the celebration.

Speakingon the occasion, Shri Mandaviya congratulated SCI for completing its 59 glorious years and entering into 60th year. The minister also praised the financial performance of the company and said that SCI grows means India grows. Shri Mandaviya said as the company’s foundation day coincides with the Gandhi Jayanti, the company must move towards becoming Aatmanirbhar as Gandhiji always emphasized on. The minister also wished the company and its employees to achieve higher goals in the coming years.

Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, Mrs. H.K. Joshi, CMD, SCI, senior officials from Ministry of Shipping, current and retired employees of SCI along with their family members were present on the occasion.

About SCI

Starting out as a marginal Liner shipping Company with just 19 vessels, the SCI has today evolved into the largest Indian shipping Company. The SCI also has substantial interests in various segments of the shipping trade. SCI’s owned fleet includes Bulk carriers, Crude oil tankers, Product tankers, Container vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo vessels, Phosphoric Acid/Chemical carriers, LPG/Ammonia carriers and Offshore Supply Vessels. Sailing through for nearly six decades, the SCI today has a significant presence on the global maritime map.As the country’s premier shipping line, the SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

