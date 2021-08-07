S K Satya conferred with Greentech Leading Director Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Satya has been conferred with ‘Greentech Leading Director Award 2021’. The board conferred this distinguished award based on his initiatives and achievements. Some major highlights include the commissioning of 1st 800 Mega Watt super critical unit of Eastern Region, State of the art Medical College and Hospital at tribal district of Sundargarh and several other achievements.

Shri Sunil Kumar Satya currently holds the charge as Regional Executive Director, Eastern Region – II of NTPC Ltd and was formerly holding the position of Executive Director at NTPC (Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project).

Shri Satya carries enormous experience of 34 Years in NTPC since his joining on 28th Aug 1987 as Executive Trainee. From working in various NTPC Projects such as NTPC Solapur, NTPC Dadri Thermal, Dadri Gas, NTPC Auraiya. Shri Satya has vastly contributed to various sections of Power Projects.

