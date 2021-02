Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik Beats Rahul Vaidya To Win Salman Khan’s Show, Takes Home Rs 36 Lakh. The ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress managed to survive all the odds and emerge as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 2020’.

Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ while Nikki Tamboli finished at third position. Rakhi Sawant walked away with Rs 14 lakh after she decided to quit the show.