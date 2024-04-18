Rs 118.65 crore seized; 3873 poll code violation complaints received so far: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer

Bhubaneswar: The EC has so far received 3,873 complaints through C-Vigil app for the model code of conduct violation and among those, 3,854 cases have been disposed so far. This was informed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Dhal.

“We have disposed as many as 1,850 complaints within 100 minutes. We have received maximum C-Vigil complaints from Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts. Most of those complaints (around 2,700) are regarding posters and banners. A total of Rs 118.65 crore has been seized by State police, Excise officials and State GST so far pertaining to the violation of model code of conduct. Liquor amounting Rs 18.19 crore, drugs and narcotics amounting Rs 43.69 crore and precious metals including gold amounting Rs 7.17 crore, and other materials amounting Rs 47. 44 crore have been seized so far,” Dhal added.

Polling will be held in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Berhampur Parliamentary constituencies in the fourth phase of general elections on May 13. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Nikunja Dhal said that polling will be held in as many as 28 Assembly seats of the Lok Sabha constituencies on the very day.