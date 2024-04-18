DRDO conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from ITR, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha

Chandipur: Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored by IAF Su-30-Mk-I aircraft.