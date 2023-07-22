RRM visits Station Canteen and ECHS Polyclinic Dehradun

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt visited Station Canteen and the ECHS Polyclinic in Dehradun on July 23, 2023. He interacted with the beneficiaries and took stock of the Canteen facilities. Appreciating the efforts of the management in leveraging technology to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure probity, Shri Bhatt said that all Canteens must undertake similar initiatives in installing Clientele Satisfaction Kiosks and Access Control Software. He praised the efforts made towards better inventory management and display of consumer goods.



Shri Bhatt also visited the ECHS Polyclinic and was impressed with the rest room complex built for veterans. The complex follows green building norms in utilizing natural lighting and ventilation. Designed for the specially abled, it facilitates the use of modern toilet cleaning implements and conservation of water.



Appreciating the increase in Registration counters from two to six, and the separate counters to cater to Senior Citizens and seamless online registration and referrals, RRM said that such efforts to improve patient care go a long way in improving the morale of those who have given their best years to the. Nation



The RRM appreciated the feedback kiosk which records all parameters of patient care and provides inputs to the decision makers to improve procedures and systems. The RRM said that such initiatives and the project towards establishing a LAN with the MH to obviate the need for the elderly to move to and fro from the MH to the Polyclinic, should be replicated in other stations as well.



