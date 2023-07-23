New Delhi: The redeveloped ITPO complex, which will host India’s G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on 26th July.

Here are its details:

🔹With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

🔹In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivaling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

🔹The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale. At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approx. 5500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

🔹IECC boasts a magnificent Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals i.e., equivalent to 3 PVR theatres combined

🔹Provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces