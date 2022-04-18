RP tech India Launches Partner Certification Program in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: RP tech India, the billion-dollar B2B enterprise, kick- started its prestigious Partner Certification Program (PCP) in Bhubaneswar. The company conferred Platinum status to its elite partners for their long-term association with RP tech. Amit Shraff branch head of Bhubaneswar conferred the certificate and letter of appreciation to partners. RP tech India is the first company to launch a certification program for partners.

Partners Certification Program (PCP) is the most vibrant and ambitious channel initiative of RP tech India. Since its launch, PCP has been well appreciated by channel partners, media and brands. PCP offers hosts of benefits to qualified partners including access to attractive schemes. RP tech aims to confer 3000 Platinum and 1500 Diamond certificates to its valued partners across India.

Rajesh Goenka, Director – Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, said, “We always cherish the long-term relationship with partners. They have played a significant role in our consistent growth. PCP is the opportunity to formally acknowledge their trust in us and formally welcome them to the elite Platinum Partner Club.”

“Our team took a lot of effort in designing this program. We conducted channel mapping and market study to select the criteria for the certification. We are confident that the program will be a major milestone in our channel empowerment efforts”, he added.

Amit Shraff, Branch head of Bhubaneswar, said, “I am thankful to the RP tech management for this wonderful initiative. We are the first company to acknowledge contribution of partners in emerging B and C Class cities. Our partners well appreciated the PCP program and we have been getting lots of applauds from the industry stakeholders since the launch. We will continue to offer value added support to our channel and ensure seamless availability of latest technology solutions across the State.”

Mr. Debasis Patra, owner Emart For U Pvt Ltd, ” RP tech India is the first distributor to recognize us. I am feeling very proud and happy. RP tech always support us with products availability and service. We look forward to many more business with them”

Mr. Saumya Nayak, Omtron Power Solutions Pvt Ltd. “I feel like I am getting five star treatment. I am very happy to receive the platinum partner status. I have great experience of working with RP tech. The Bhubaneswar branch team is very supportive. ”

RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the billion-dollar B2B enterprise in India. Growing at a consistent 25 per cent CAGR for the last 20 years, the Company offers products and solutions from 30+ brands to 9000+ B2B customers in 750+ towns/cities through its robust network of 50 branches and 50 service centers spread across India.