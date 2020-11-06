Royal Enfield Launches The All New Easy Cruiser, The Meteor 350

New Delhi: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), today announced the launch of its all-new Easy Cruiser, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The new Meteor 350 adds another chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of producing cruisers loved by their riders. Beginning in the 1990s with the Citybike then the Lightning, India’s first highway cruiser, Royal Enfield followed-up in 2002 with the first generation of the all-conquering Thunderbird.Subsequent evolutions, the 2008 UCE twin-spark Thunderbird and the 2018 Thunderbird X, further defined India’s cruiser segment, combining laidback highway cruising with contemporary city chic. Building on this rich heritage and experience of long distance cruising, the Meteor 350 is all set to take the journey much further.

The Meteor 350 inherits its name from another iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle of the 1950’s. Launched at the end of 1952, the Meteor was a magnificent touring motorcycle with a reputation that has stood the test of time. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 easy-cruiser, carries Royal Enfield’s signature styling but with many firsts, and is set to be an equally outstanding machine for our times.

Commenting on the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “The Meteor 350 is a supremely refined, easy and accessible cruiser. It is a charming combination of classic cruiser styling with modern capability. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new, as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that. It is easy, very comfortable with excellent ergonomics, and absolutely enjoyable for long distance riding and highway cruising, while being great within the city as well. The motorcycle’s poise, its agile handling and up-rated braking, result in an unmatched ride experience. The Meteor also comes with Royal Enfield Tripper, a convenient turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App. We have invested a lot of time and effort in making the navigation simple and sharply intuitive with native Google Maps integration. In a clear manner it gives the rider all the information needed to make the right decision on the road. It is un-intrusive and does not clutter the rider with too many distractions. It is by far the best two-wheeler navigation support. All-in-all, the Meteor 350 is a well-rounded, super refined motorcycle and we are confident that it will bring the golden age of cruising on Indian roads”

Together with the launch of the Meteor 350 comes the Royal Enfield’s Make It Yours – MiY – initiative, an inventive and unique motorcycle personalization tool. New Meteor 350 owners can tap into thousands of possible personalisation combinations when they order their motorcycle via the Royal Enfield App, on the website or at a dealership. In addition to the 7 standard colourways, under 3 editions, MiY allows an additional 8 colourway options for customers.

Commenting on the launch and specifically about the Make It Yours initiative, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said: “With the Meteor 350, we wanted to build not just a fabulous motorcycle, but also create a whole new way for people to engage with the brand and transform their purchase and ownership experience. While motorcycle personalization has grown enormously over the last decade, the options available to create a personalized purchase experience are practically nonexistent. We’ve changed that. Our production team has worked diligently on developing new manufacturing systems at our world-class Vallam Vadagal plant, and has come up trumps with an intuitive, frictionless ordering system. We are very proud to be the first Indian motorcycle manufacturer to offer our customers such a wide choice of personalization options when they order their new motorcycles”

Designed and developed by the talented teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Bruntingthorpe, UK, the Meteor 350 is an undeniably attractive motorcycle. The quality of refinement – mechanical, fittings and finish – has been raised to a new level to give a truly top-class, modern motorcycle, while retaining the all important Royal Enfield DNA. With a 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine, the Meteor generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, resulting in an abundance of the low-down grunt that’s a fundamental characteristic of a cruiser. Designed with a balancer shaft, the new platform gives a smooth and well-mannered ride experience, while great care has been taken to retain that essential Royal Enfield ‘thump’. The throttle response of the electronic fuel injection has been optimised for dependable starting and effortless, linear acceleration. For versatility, the new engine has a 5-speed gearbox, with fifth gear being an overdrive for stress-free and economical highway cruising, and a 7-plate clutch for easy gear changes in built-up traffic.

The Meteor 350’s twin downtube spline frame has been designed to inspire confidence in the twisties, be rock-solid on the highway and easily manoeuvrable on busy city streets. Its low seat height and centre of gravity in combination with its inherent strength and rigidity results in the optimal motorcycle for the urban rider who seeks adventure on long getaways. Sure-footed handling and luxurious comfort are aided by 41mm forks with 130mm of travel and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload at the rear. For the bonafide cruiser experience, the footpegs are forward-mounted, with a heel and toe gearshift.

Making its debut on the Meteor 350 is the new TBT (Turn-By-Turn) navigation pod, known as the Royal Enfield Tripper, a highly focused navigation display device for real time directions, built with Google Maps Platform. The Tripper displays the best route to reach a destination using Google Maps’ two-wheeler navigation, a first for any Indian made motorcycle. Paired via the Royal Enfield App to the rider’s smartphone, the Tripper is simplicity itself, clearly and efficiently giving the required level of information whilst remaining discreet and unintrusive.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in 3 editions, − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. The Meteor 350 Fireball, available in vibrant red or yellow single colour fuel tanks and matching wheel rim lining, features blacked-out cycle parts and engine, which is finished with machined fins. The Stellar, with contemporary red, blue or matt black tanks and matching body components, comes with chrome handlebars and exhaust plus a comfy backrest for the pillion. The top-of-the-line Supernova, finished in dual-tone blue or brown with matching body parts, is detailed with machined wheels, a choice of premium seats and a windscreen.

All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys. For added comfort and an authentic cruiser appearance, a 100/90 – 19 tyre is used on the front and a 140/70 – 17 at the rear. Braking is the most resolute on a Royal Enfield single to date, with 300mm front and 270mm rear discs and dual channel ABS.

The Meteor 350’s head and tail lights combine the clean, contemporary look of LEDs with the efficiency and timeless appeal of a well-sorted Halogen headlamp. Uncluttered handlebar controls and switchgear are premium quality, with rotary power and lighting switches giving a gentle nod to the past.

All three Meteor variants come with a new instrument cluster which combines the timeless elegance of a ‘dancing needle’ analogue speedometer with the functionality of an LCD display for essentials such as gear indicator, fuel gauge, clock and tripmeter. Last but not least, a USB port is discreetly mounted below the handlebars to enable charging on the go.

The Meteor 350 is supported by a suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, designed and developed for it, which can be added when ordering the motorcycle. The range includes functional accessories, such as the passenger backrest, touring screens, luggage options, robust engine and sump guards, as well as classic styling embellishments, including a variety of brushed stainless steel and black powder-coated slip-on silencer options and beautifully crafted touring seats, all of which come with a 3-year warranty. For further individual self-expression, a selection of riding gear, including helmets in complementary colours, t-shirts, and personal accessories have also been developed around the Meteor and cruiser lifestyle.

For the first time, customers booking a Meteor 350 will simultaneously be able to opt for Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), extended warranty and roadside assistance, all with flexibility built in to suit the requirements of the rider. Another digital innovation that accompanies the Meteor 350 launch is the Royal Enfield Mechanic App. This aims to retool and upskill the entire mechanic ecosystem, authorised service centre network and thousands of freelance mechanics who, for generations, have been extensions of the brand’s service network. The Mechanic App is a digitized platform that offers e-diagnostics for easier, faster and precise diagnosis and resolution of most service needs. By simply plugging in a dongle, riders can interface their motorcycle with the RE Mechanic App via a smartphone. The App also includes a range of valuable additional features such as interactive learning modules, service manuals, electronic parts catalogue and online ordering.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark in cruisers. It has been built from the ground up for those needing a unique motorcycle for city riding, but who also long for a thoroughbred mount that allows them to head out on the highway and escape the pressures of daily life. The Meteor 350 will be available for test rides starting today at 560 dealerships across nearly 350 cities. Bookings will be taken across all dealerships in the country. Motorcycle deliveries for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will begin on November 7, 2020. The Meteor 350 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,75,817 for the Fireball, Rs. 1,81,326 for the Stellar, and at Rs. 1,90,536 for the Supernova editions.

