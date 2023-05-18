Rotary Odisha organizes first District Training Assembly ‘Jai Ho’ at Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar: Rotary Odisha has organized its first district training assembly ‘Jai Ho’ at Bengaluru for two days which consist of much action packed events. More than 400 rotary delegates from various districts of the Odisha have participated in the event and received training on various programs and service projects for Rotary year 2023-24.

37 Eminent Odia personalities were conferred with Pride of Odisha Excellence Awards which include the luminaries like Dr. BK Das, Director General, DRDO; Mihir Kanti Mishra, CEO, HAL;Manas Mohanty Ex-MD, BEML; Gopalkrishnan GSS Global Head Tata Ion; Tushar Mishra, Partner IBM, Kumar Ayaskanta CIO, Wipro;Pranab Pani, Author, Road signs; Debendra Rath, Chairman, DV Analytics; Journalist, Ranjan Acharya; Sarita Mishra, Odissi Artist and others.

In his keynote address, Chairman, OSDA, Govt. of Odisha Sri Subroto Bagchi talks on “Leadership in sustainable innovations”. He has focused on best practices and described Rotary as a power house of leaders. The focus was on DEI, Women leadership and Youth and the strategic priorities of Rotary International.

Odisha Executive Chairman Dr Omkar Rai has launched Roptapreneurs, a start up bridge initiative to connect Startups from Odisha with angel funds, market access, mentors and peer networks in Bengaluru. Many startups from Odisha were showcased before the diginitaries and the successful journey of young entrepreneurs like Jasdeep Singh of Transport Simple & Abhijeet Sahoo of Fastech Fashions were recognized. AIC-Nalanda has extended all means of support for this initiative as the Incubation partner. The Rotary Governors of Bangalore Uday Bhaskara and Srinivas Murthy committed their roles and support in this unique programme.

The Opening and Closing ceremony were presided by Rotary International Director 21-22 Kamal Sanghvi and Rotary International Director Mahesh Kotbagi, who appreciated the vision and action plan of DG Jayashree Mohanty who will commence her work from 01st July 2023.

The leadership team of first female District Governor in 76 years of Rotary Service, Jayashree Mohanty, District Trainer Kumar Mohanty, District Secretary General Ashutosh Rath, District Project Chair Tanmay Mohanty and Assembly Chair Bijay Kumar Pati organized and conducted this Assembly.