Mumbai International Airport recognised with Platinum Rating at ACI’s Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023

Mumbai: Immersed in the ethos of progress and sustainability, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) attains the prestigious Platinum Rating in the esteemed Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023 in ‘over 35 million passengers per annum’ category, bestowed by the revered Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the airport’s unwavering dedication and outstanding accomplishments in sustainability initiatives, solidifying its position as a global leader in environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in sustainable airport operations in India. This award is a recognition towards CSMIA’s ambitious mission to becoming one of the first airports to eliminate the use of Single-Use Plastic.

CSMIA curated the project ‘Single-Use Plastic (SUP) Free Airport’ by adopting a systematic approach and collaboration with all stakeholders. Awareness creation and handholding played a pivotal role in elimination of Single-use Plastic. Mumbai Airport introduced and encouraged the use of various alternatives made of biodegradable materials to address the void of eliminating the use of plastic in day-to-day operations and for the ease of passengers and employees. This initiative involved a complete mindset change around SUP as its key pillar. CSMIA further stretched on reducing and eliminating plastic from operations, increasing recycling & circularity, identifying alternatives, and other practical solutions to eliminate plastic.

CSMIA continues to maintain the highest standard with its green initiatives and has taken strides towards environmental stewardship. Continuing this journey with its comprehensive and innovative approach, CSMIA recently installed Reverse Vending Machines (RVM) across its Terminals to encourage passengers and the airport community to recycle Plastic bottles to facilitate CSMIA’s commitment of incorporating sustainability in all aspects of its business and to achieve zero waste to landfill by reducing and recycling of plastic waste.

Centered around the compelling theme of ‘Single-Use Plastic Elimination’, the Green Airports Recognition Programme 2023 amplifies the global imperative to combat the detrimental impact of single-use plastic pollution, with a special focus on the aviation industry. This recognition is a testament to the efforts put forth by the airport in its endeavour to create a better & greener future for the aviation industry while providing a world class experience and comfort to all its passengers. The award does not only honour the hard work put forth by the airport, but also recognizes best-in-class services and innovations that are implemented timely.

CSMIA proudly accepts the honour bestowed by the Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023, reinforcing its pioneering role as a trailblazer in sustainability. This remarkable achievement is a true reflection of the airport’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in fostering sustainable practices. With this momentous recognition, the airport remains steadfast in its mission to shape an eco-conscious and environmentally responsible future for generations to come.