Bangalore: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot invites CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar to take oath along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on 20th May in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Earlier Congress delegation, including CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar, meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the Government.