RITES wins CEAI National Award

Gurugram : RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded the CEAI National Award under the ‘Engineering Innovation’ category for Project Management Consultancy for Bogibeel Bridge.

The award was presented to RITES’ officials during the inaugural session of the seminar on ‘Quality of DPR and Construction of Highways’ organized by the Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI), the apex body of consulting engineers in India, in New Delhi.

RITES offered Concept-to-Commissioning services, including Planning, Hydraulic & Structural Design and Designer Association services, during the construction and commissioning of Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge in Dibrugarh, Assam. This award is a testament to RITES’ commitment to developing infrastructure and contributing to nation-building.