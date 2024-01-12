Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Second International Craft Summit in Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating the Second International Craft Summit being held in Jajpur, CM Naveen Patnaik said Odisha’s civilisational journey is intricately woven with the threads of artistic expression. CM added the skills & craftsmanship of the talented artisans have left an indelible mark, visible in every nook and cranny of the state.

CM said that #Odisha is the ‘Land of Art and Crafts’ and added that it is the state’s identity. CM added Odisha Govt is making sincere efforts to develop the state as a global hotspot for tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the state attractive for investors.

Welcoming national & international delegates, CM said the principles of governance are best explained in #5T Model. CM added the 5T model has reinforced the state’s commitment to ‘Leave No One Behind’ in the pursuit of equitable & inclusive development. CM underlined that the state has one of the best craftsmanship in the country – having the highest number of artisans honoured with national awards including the Padma Awards.

CM said the spiritual #Odisha is deeply embedded in the worship of Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath culture is a narrative of values in respecting all religions and cultures. CM added apart from being a significant symbol of transformation, this will also be a manifestation of the great artistic heritage.