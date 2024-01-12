Admissions into Free UPSC Coaching for SC & OBC started at the Central University of Odisha

Sunabeda: Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), Central University of Odisha, started its online admission process for the second batch of free UPSC Coaching for SC & OBC candidates on 10 January 2024. This scheme is sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, and implemented by Nodal Agency Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi. For this purpose, a MoU was signed by the Central University of Odisha with Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi, on 22.12.2023. On behalf of the University, Prof. N. C. Panda, Registrar, and behalf of the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Dr. Sidh Kumar, Director, Signed the MoU.

The total intake capacity is 100, and 30% of seats are reserved for female candidates. The duration of the free coaching is one year, and the Ministry is providing a monthly Rs.4000/- stipend to admitted candidates. It’s a non-residential program. Candidates having 50% marks in graduation and whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs.8 Lakh are eligible to apply.

DACE, Central University of Odisha, provides free coaching in Sociology, Political Science, & General Studies. The program will be coordinated by Dr. B. K. Srinivas, Assistant—Professor of the University.

The Scheme aims to provide high-quality free coaching facilities to the Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students for the Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations. It will empower SC and OBC candidates through good quality coaching and fulfill the goal of enhancing their competitive skills. Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) will play a significant role in the holistic development of SC and OBC students.

Accountability of the candidate leaving the said Course in between will be fixed appropriately, and all fees will be recovered from the candidate.

The last date for applying online is 25.01.2024. To learn more about the program, please visit the University’s website: www.cuo.ac.in. and www.dace.cuo.ac.in