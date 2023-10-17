Revolt Motors Unveils India Blue – Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike

New Delhi: Revolt Motors, India’s largest Electric Motorcycle company, is pleased to announce the launch of India Blue – Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike. This Special Edition electric motorcycle is designed exclusively for cricket enthusiasts in India.

The India Blue Cricket Special Edition is a heartfelt tribute to the game of cricket and the love and support of millions of fans during the 2023 World Cup. The glossy blue finish exudes premium aesthetics, reflecting the passion and pride of Indian cricket enthusiasts. It is a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines innovation, style, and sustainability, along with the exceptional features of the Revolt RV400.

As the World Cup fever takes hold of the nation, the RV400 India Blue epitomizes elegance and timeless design, ready to grace the streets of India. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast or a resolute motorcycle lover, India Blue special edition offers an unmatched riding experience. It embodies clean and sustainable commuting while celebrating the spirit of the game, making it a must-have for those who cherish both cricket and the open road.

Commenting on this occasion, Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, said, “We are delighted to introduce the RV400 India Blue as a symbol of our unwavering support for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2023 World Cup. This edition perfectly encapsulates our vision of combining technology and style to provide an eco-friendly, premium riding experience. The India Blue colour is not just a colour; it is a statement, and we believe it adds a touch of elegance and pride to our Revolt RV400 lineup.”

Given that this is a Cricket Special Edition with limited numbers, India Blue will be available on first comes first serve basis. Enthusiasts eager to experience the future of electric riding can book the RV400 – India Blue, by visiting the official Revolt Motors website www.revoltmotors.com/book or the nearest authorized dealership.