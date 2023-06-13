Retail inflation based on CPI eases to a 25-month low of 4.25% in May 2023

New Delhi: Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to a 25-month low of 4.25 percent in the month of May this year. Inflation in April had stood at 4.7 percent. Inflation has fallen mainly due to the easing of food prices such as cereals and vegetables as well as lower energy prices.

As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data released today, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) last month dropped to 2.91 percent from 3.84 percent in April.

Rural inflation stood at 4.17 percent in May while urban inflation was at 4.27 percent. The Government had mandated the Central Bank to maintain retail inflation at four percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.