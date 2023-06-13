CSIR-IMMT Signed Agreement With OMC To Develop Technology

Bhubaneswar: CSIR-IMMT has signed an agreement with OMC Ltd. to develop a technology for the recovery of Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) from low-grade ores of Bangur mines. The PGEs are strategic minerals essential in fulfilling the socio-economic needs of India.

Shri Balwant Singh, MD, OMC, Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar and other senior officials were present during the agreement ceremony.

The Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) are considered strategic minerals having many unique physical, chemical properties and find wide applications in automobile industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, electronics, glass, jewellery, medical sciences, etc.