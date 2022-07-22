Research and Development for traditional system of medicines

New Delhi : The Government of India has signed 25 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for country to country cooperation in the field of medicine Nepal, Bangladesh, Hungary, Trinidad & Tobago, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Myanmar, World Health Organization, Germany, Iran, Sao Tome & Príncipe, Equatorial Guinea, Cuba, Colombia, Japan, Bolivia, Gambia, Republic of Guinea, China, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Suriname, Brazil and Zimbabwe. 37 MoUs for undertaking collaborative research and development of Traditional Medicine has been signed with foreign Institutes/Universities/Organizations from USA, Germany, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Brazil, Australia, Austria, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Japan, Indonesia, Reunion Island, Korea and Hungary etc.. 15 MoUs have been signed for setting up of Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign Institutes/Universities from Hungary, Latvia, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Russia, West-Indies, Thailand, Indonesia, Slovenia, Armenia, Argentina, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia and Mexico.

The constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research namely Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur has signed an MoU with National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan, to collaborate in the areas of mutual interest which included medicinal plants, bioactive molecules, herbal formulations etc.

CSIR and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have signed an MoU to identify the opportunities for scientific and technological research between researchers located within and outside of India, including collaborations with foundation-funded entities in the areas including but not limited to traditional medicine (AYUSH)-guided by specific applications to disease/ health priorities.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for Promotion of International Co-operation in Ayush (IC Scheme), Ministry of Ayush supports Ayush drug manufacturers, entrepreneurs, Ayush institutions and Hospitals etc. for international propagation of Ayush by participating in international exhibitions, trade fairs, road shows etc. to display their products and services.

Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY) of Ministry of Ayush has been initiated for augmenting quality of Ayush drugs during the 15th Finance Cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26) by merging the existing Central Sector Schemes of Pharmacovigilance initiative, Central Drug Controller of Ayush and Quality Control of ASU&H drugs {Component of National Ayush Mission (NAM)} and inclusion of certain new elements to facilitate standardization, effective enforcement of rules/regulations, technology up-gradation for manufacturing and analytical testing, certification/accreditation, training and capacity building activities intended towards quality assurance of Ayush drugs.

The Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) of Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India is available to the Industry for availing benefits under Manufacturing and Service Sector including Ayush. Indian medicine Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) which is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Ayush (Government of India) is manufacturing of Ayurveda & Unani Medicines in India.

India is a biodiversity rich country and as per the Botanical Survey of India estimation, more than 8,000 species of medicinal plants are found in the country including state of Maharashtra.

