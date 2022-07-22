PM Narendra Modi congratulates students after CBSE declares Class XII results

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the students after CBSE declared Class XII results.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success.”

“There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.”

“Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year’s PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams.”