Ayush Mark Certification Scheme is operated by Quality Council of India (QCI) since 2009, says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : Ayush Mark Certification Scheme is operated by Quality Council of India (QCI) since 2009. The salient features of the scheme are as follows:

It is a voluntary certification scheme for ASU&H products having two levels: Ayush Standard Mark and Ayush Premium Mark.

The Ayush Standard Mark is based on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines (ScheduleT) as per Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945. AYUSH Premium Mark is based on WHO’s GMP guidelines covering herbal medicines.

For any manufacturer to qualify for AYUSH Mark Certification, compliance to the domestic regulations is a pre-requisite. The products are certified post regulatory approval given by State Licensing Authority of the state government concerned.

The rest of the details of the scheme can been accessed at the following link:

https://qcin.org/voluntary-certification-scheme-for-ayush-products.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.