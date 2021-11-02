Representative Union election at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Talcher: The election of representative union of NTPC Talcher Kaniha was held on November 1, 2021. In the election, 03 unions participated of which the NTPC Employee Union and Bidyut Karamchari Sangh TSTPP were elected to represent NTPC Talcher Kaniha.

The polling started at 7am and concluded at 4pm with support of the district administration. The election was conducted under direction of the Chief Election Officer, Shri Milan Kumar, Regional Head of HR, Eastern Region-II, NTPC. The election process was monitored by the Election Officer, Shri Rajneesh Rastogi, General Manager(HR), NTPC Talcher Kaniha . Election Observer Shri RK Gupta, ALC (C) present at election from Labour Authorities.

The polls were conducted under strict observation of social distancing and Covid norms. The election was conducted in a peaceful, harmonious and amicable environment.

