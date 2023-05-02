REPL Appointed As Authority’s Engineer For Implementation of JJM Projects In Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Odisha has appointed Delhi-based infrastructure consultancy company REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.) for the supervision of the various rural piped water supply projects of Bhubaneswar and Balasore Circles.

There are 6 blocks in Bhubaneshwar circle and 7 blocks in Balasore circle, where execution of mega rural piped water supply projects will be undertaken. Through this project, the government envisions providing a safe and adequate drinking water supply to each household in more than 500 villages, thereby considerably improving health and living conditions. REPL will act as Authority’s Engineer in supervising the construction, operation and maintenance ofPiped Water Network Systems which include reviewing of the Drawings and Documents, inspection and monitoring of Construction Works.

Mr. Pradeep Misra, CMD-REPL said, “Our focus will be to closely follow the overall program guidelines and incorporate the key elements such as sustainability and community centricity. With the application of advanced technology, the idea is to create an institutional framework that becomes self-sustainable in the long run. The tap water connection at the doorstep has a far-reaching socio-economic impact on rural livelihood systems. We have been working on similar projects under JalJeevan Mission on various other locations and it will be our privilege to work on the project alongside the state government and local community.”

REPL will undertake a detailed review of the drawings to be furnished by the contractor along with supporting data, including the geo-technical and hydrological investigations, characteristics of materials from borrow areas and quarry sites, topographical surveys etc. Besides monitoring the safety standard,the company will also review detailed design, construction methodology, quality assurance procedures, procurement, and engineering & construction process. The detailed engineering and design documents including cost estimate and bid documents will also come under the ambit of contract.

Apart from working on various water supply projects, REPL is doing infrastructure and planning projects for both the state and central government at pan India level. Those include Smart Cities projects, PMAY, BIM consultancy, GIS-Based master plans, Roads & Highways, street vending plans, online building plan approval system, etc.