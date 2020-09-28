Renowned Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik to grace Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Bhava Samvad

Bhubaneswar: Devdutt Pattnaik, a renowned mythologist and a best-selling author will grace the Kalinga Literary Festival’s popular digital dialogue platform Bhava Samvad on 3rd October 2020 to discuss Odia Ramayans and connect them to the national and international trends in Ramayan studies.

Devdutt Pattnaik is a trained physician who worked in the health care industry for 15 years before he dived deep into the Indian ancient stories and legends. Known as the best Indian mythologist, he is credited to have started a new genre of writings that focus on the Indian mythologies and their modern retelling. An author of 30 books and over 600 columns, Dr. Pattanaik has been ranked as one of the top 100 celebrities of India.

Odissi Musician and researcher Prateek Pattnaik will moderate the session.

The KLF has launched ‘KLF Bhava Sambad’, an online dialogue platform to bring poets, writers, thinkers, philosophers, public intellectuals, spiritual masters, researchers, performers, and common citizens to reflect upon the lives and emotions around us during this lockdown and beyond.

The platform has successfully conducted 52 sessions so far, reaching over 10 lakh views. Sessions at KLF Bhava Samvad have covered subjects as diverse as the creative process of writing, literature, climate change, psychological wellbeing and compassion in these challenging times, the art of poetry, technology, music, mythology, mysticism and technology etc . The series has hosted nearly 100 speakers including Nayantara Sahgal, Nayantara Sehgal, Amish Tripathy, K Sachidanndan, Koral Dasgupta, Dr. Pratibha Ray, Anand Neelkanthan, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Sunil Kothari, Shantnu Gupta, Anita Agnihotri, Paul Sukirta Kumar, Padma Shree Haldhar Nag, Rajita Kulkarni, Subroto Bagchi, Dr. Farouk Gulsara, Daya Dissanayake , Jayshree Misra Tripathi, Rachna Joshi,Deepa Agarwal, Smita Agarwal, Monideepa Sahu , Aminur Rahman, Chador Wangmo, Praksh Subedi , Bala Venkatswara Rao, Saiswaroopa Iyer , Akshaya Mukul, Prabhat Ranjan, Chandan Panndey, Vandana Rag, Ashwin Sanghi , Medha Shri, Vineet Bajpai,Nishtha Gautam ,Pt. Kunj Bihari Mishra,Abhinandan Sekhri, Vineet Kumar,Harpreet Singh, Gopal Singh Chauhan , Archana Soreng, Bhawana Somaaya, Prof. Amitabh Srivastava, Vibha Batra, Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri, Prof Meenakshi Jain, Sumedha Verma Ojha, Richa Tilokani, Ashwani Kumar, Qutbi Brothers , Dr. Ramachandra Khuntia, Dr. DP Pattanayak, Mukul Kumar, Dutee Chand, Asit Mohanty, Debasish Samantaray, Vikram Sampath, Dr. Amar Patnaik, Chandana Dutta , Rekha Surya, Sucheta Mishra, Ipsita Sarangi, Pritidhara Samal, Swapna Mishra, Baasab Chandana, Bhagaban Jayasingh, Dilip Swain, Mousumi Sengupta, Shobit Arya, Randhir Khare , Amit Dasgupta, Prof Tisha Srivastav, Amaresh Biswal, Bichitra Biswal, Madan Mohan Mahapatra, Monalisa Mishra, Aditeswar Mishra, Kedar Mishra, R.Balakrishnan, Radha Chakravarty, Anita Agnihotri, Sahana Ahmed, MandiraGhosh,Humra Quraishi, Divsi Gupta, Jitu Mishra , Bala Venkateshwara Ra and many others.

The KLF, a pioneer in changing the perception of art and literary meet and discourse in India, has been a frontrunner in bringing transformational changes to such events. KLF Bhava Sambad intends to connect various kinds of audiences by touching all issues in and around human lives and emotions such as happiness, sufferings, human solidarity, literary dialogues, spirituality, public policy, feminism, poetry and human consciousness, human emotions in storytelling, children literature , art world in post-Covid19 world et al.

