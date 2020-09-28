Jammu and Kashmir reports 1141 new positive cases, 52859 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 1141 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 689 from Jammu division and 452 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 72190. Also 07 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1365 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 797 from Jammu Division and 568 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 72190 positive cases, 18199 are Active Positive, 52859 have recovered and 1132 have died; 309 in Jammu division and 823 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1563309 test results available, 1491119 samples have been tested as negative till September 27, 2020.

Till date 568416 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15230 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 18199 in isolation and 51081 under home surveillance. Besides, 482774 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 14385 positive cases (including 181 cases reported today) with 2175 Active Positive, 11923 recovered (including 162 cases recovered today), 287 deaths; Baramulla has 4249 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 1241 Active Positive, 2886 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 122 deaths; Pulwama reported 3852 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 461 active positive cases, 3324 recovered (including 56 cases recovered today), 67 deaths; Kulgam has 2252 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 137 Active Positive, 2072 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2013 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 193 Active Positive, 1789 recovered (including 04 cases reported today), 31 deaths; Anantnag district has 3474 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 451 Active Positive, 2961 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Budgam has 4764 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 1116 Active Positive and 3567 recovered (including 119 cases recovered today), 81 deaths; Kupwara has 3495 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 796 Active Positive, 2633 recovered (including 56 cases recovered today), 66 deaths; Bandipora has 3352 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 671 Active Positive, 2645 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 36 deaths and Ganderbal has 2831 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 495 active positive cases, 2308 recoveries (including 83 cases recovered today) and 28 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 12012 positive cases (including 324 cases reported today) with 3778 active positive cases, 8067 recoveries (including 411 cases recovered today), 167 deaths; Rajouri has 2513 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 1256 active positive cases, 1227 recovered (including 132 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Ramban has 1294 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 459 active positive, 827 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Kathua has 1985 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 577 Active positive, 1387 recovered (including 53 cases recovered today), 21 deaths; Udhampur has 2125 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 454 active positive cases, 1657 recovered (including 74 cases recovered today), 14 deaths; Samba has 1665 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 777 Active Positive, 869 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today), 19 deaths; Doda has 2148 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 1188 active positive cases, 934 recoveries (including 64 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Poonch has 1716 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 1012 active positive, 692 recoveries (including 09 cases reported today), 12 deaths; Reasi has 916 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 379 active positive, 532 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today), and 05 deaths while Kishtwar has 1149 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 583 active positive cases and 559 recoveries (including 04 cases reported today) and 07 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 72190 positive cases in J&K 8598 have been reported as travelers while 63592 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 859 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 67 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds, 2214 Isolation beds where 1640 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 119 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds, 3384 Isolation beds with 2499 beds are vacant and 280 ICU beds with 186 vacant beds in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free Tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google playstore.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for the segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room have been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call on 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.61 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

