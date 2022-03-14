Renault India Launches The All-New KWID MY22

New Delhi : Renault, the number one European brand in India, today launched the all-new KWID MY22 with advanced features, at a starting price of INR 4.49 Lakhs. Launched in 2015, Renault KWID is a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity, while offering value and best-in-class cost of ownership.

Built on the pillars of attractiveness, innovation and affordability, KWID has been a true game-changing product for Renault in India with more than 4,00,000 happy customers. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the new KWID MY22 Range further strengthens its value proposition and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand.

Available in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the KWID MY22 features a striking new Interior & Exterior colour harmony with sporty white accents in the Climber range. Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the KWID MY22 Climber range will offer customers an array of new colour options – Metal Mustard & Ice cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone, along with new dual tone flex wheels. The value proposition of KWID is further enhanced with the introduction of new RXL(O) variant on both 0.8L & 1.0L MT powertrains. The new RXL(O) variant includes features to enhance the style and economy quotient.

Renault KWID is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. It includes several active and passive safety features like dual front Airbags, ABS and EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors and Driver side Pyro & Pre-tensioner with Load Limiter which are standard across all variants. Elevating the safety quotient of the vehicle, the new MY22 range comes equipped with Seat belt Pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature.

Renault KWID has redefined the entry segment in India led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language offering high ground clearance, best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership, which is enabled by its 98% localisation levels, which also makes it a strong ‘Make in India’ testament. The first-in-class 8inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution takes infotainment to the next level with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition – which helps the driver control everything hands-free, fast and easy. The Silver Streak LED DRLs create a striking impression and give the car a premium appeal.

Offering enhanced passenger comfort, it features first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines that helps to park even in the tightest spots along with Electrically Adjustable ORVM. In terms of performance, the KWID 0.8L boasts fuel efficiency of 22.25 KM/L best in 0.8L segment, as per the ARAI Testing Certification.

Renault KWID has a cost of maintenance as low as just 35 paise/km. It comes with a comprehensive manufacturer warranty for 2 year / 50,000 km (whichever is earlier) with an extension option upto 5 years and an Easy Care package to take care of maintenance needs. Warranty also comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) at no extra cost, enabling customers to enjoy an unparalleled brand ownership experience and peace of mind.

Together with its strong product offensive strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in the country to ensure that customers have an unparalleled association with the brand. The company has exponentially grown its network adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Today Renault India also has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.