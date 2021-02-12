Reliance Jewels unveil its new Valentine’s Day collection – ‘Eternity’

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands have launched its new Valentine’s Day collection ‘Eternity’. The collection encapsulates the spirit of eternal love and make for an ideal gift for your loved one whose presence you want to hold on to forever.

The ’Eternity’ collection signifies the love and affinity that will eternalize your feeling for your loved ones. Each jewellery design from this collection is a rare piece of art made to complement your love. The collection comprises magnificent stylish rings, pendants & earrings crafted in 14kt Gold studded with exquisite diamonds that are a feast to the eyes & is perfect for the modern Indian woman of today.

Crafted in contemporary gold tones like white gold these designs are delicately accentuated by petite diamond patterns, making them perfect for both formal wear and casual occasions. The collection’s price range is also an added attraction as it starts at just rupees 4500, and this makes it an affordable gifting option. The Eternity collection is available at all Reliance Jewel’s outlets across India, including Reliance Jewel’s outlets in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Angul and Rourkela.

Speaking about the new collection, spokesperson of Reliance Jewels said, “When we gift someone jewellery, it is always very special. It is meant to be an expression of love, commitment, and other inexplicable emotions, a symbol of affection and lifelong commitment. This is exactly what we wanted to express through our new collection ‘Eternity’. Eternity means forever and that is what the feeling of love is all about. The circle of love is constant and what better way to mark a special occasion like Valentine’s Day than gifting a delicately crafted jewellery to your loved one a letting them know how special they are.”