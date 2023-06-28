Reliance Foundation begins dry ration relief distribution to family members of Odisha rail accident victims

Bhubaneswar : Continuing its efforts to support the family members of the deceased and severely injured victims of the tragic rail accident in Balasore district of Odisha, Reliance Foundation, today started distribution of dry ration to the families of victims from Bhadrak district. This has been done as part of the 10-point relief plan announced earlier by Reliance Foundation which included six months dry ration for the family of victims and other benefits for respite in the shorter and longer term.

Family members of the victims from Bhadrak district, received the dry ration from Reliance Foundation at Bhadrak town, today. Amlan Kumar Senapati, District Project Officer, Emergency section, Collectorate, Bhadrak, and Anjan Kumar Chand, Asst. Secretary, SEADA (Social Empowerment and Agriculture Development Agency) were present on this occasion along with senior officials of Reliance Foundation Disaster Management team. Starting from today, RF will be distributing dry ration relief for six months to the victim families across multiple states.

Reliance Foundation has been working with the authorities and various government agencies for identification of victim families, in multiple states including Odisha. This is followed by individual need assessment and support. RF provided free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through Jio-BP network. Also, Reliance Foundation in partnership with Balasore District Administration and School Managing Committee of Bahanaga High School recently conducted a three-day motivational program for students, parents, and other school stakeholders, towards accelerating creativity for school readiness among children. The program was aimed at addressing psychosocial challenges that the children and parents would be undergoing after the grave incident.

The tragic train accident at Bahanaga in Balasore that shook the nation required urgent support for the victims, injured persons, and their family members. Swiftly reaching the accident site and responding to the needs of the affected and the rescue teams, Reliance Foundation provided immediate vital supplies including face masks, surgical gloves, bedsheets, medicines, drinking water, and food to the police personnel and the volunteers engaged at the site. Considering the irreparable sufferings of the accident victims, Reliance Foundation announced a 10-point relief plan for respite in the shorter and longer term.