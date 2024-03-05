Registration Opens for Nabin Odisha Magic Card, Offers Student Discounts on Travel

Bhubaneswar: Registration for Nabin Odisha Magic Card will start from today. This card will be distributed by August 15th. Students will use this card as a smart card. A special portal will be launched today for this card application. The card will be upgraded based on the performance of the students. Can be upgraded to Silver, Gold and Platinum levels.

In this card, students will get discounts while traveling in buses, trains, airports. Besides, it will help in various academic areas like free wifi, online courses, phone, data recharge, e-library, skill development courses, coaching. Career counseling, language courses, volunteering will help. With this, children can roam around the stadium by showing this card during national and international tournaments.