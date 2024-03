New Delhio: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. “His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary. Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole…,” tweets PM Modi