 Record Placement for Students of the Business Management Department of Central University of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a proud moment for the Central University of Odisha, seven alumni from the Department of Business Management have achieved significant success by securing positions at MECON, a renowned Central Public Sector Enterprise serving as a consultant for the National Mineral Development Corporation in Nagarnar, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Following a rigorous selection process, these alumni have been appointed as HR Executives within the consultant company. The accomplished individuals include Mr. Retesh Das, Sudhansu Sekhar Biosoi, Mr. Sadananda Nayak, Mr. Ajit Kuldip, Ms. Bhabani Chopdar, Ms. Priyadarshini Panda, and Ms. Megharani Behera.

Professor Chakradhar Tripath, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the successful alumni, wishing them continued success in their endeavors. He commended the Department and its faculty for their pivotal role in nurturing these alumni, likening their transformation from students to professionals as akin to caterpillars becoming butterflies. He urged the faculty to persist in their commendable efforts in the future.

Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, the Department Head I/c., alongside Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik, Coordinator of the MBA Programme, Dr. Sitanath Raiguru, Mr. Srinivas Rao K, Mr. Pravat Kumar Barik, and Mr. Nitin Kumar Hota, conveyed their best wishes to the accomplished alumni, expressing confidence in their continued success. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the University’s Public Relations Officer, shared this optimistic outlook for the future.