KIIT Fest 7.0 Kicks Off Star attraction Jubin Nautiyal

The seventh edition of the annual techno-cultural fest of KIIT Deemed to be University ‘KIIT Fest’ kicks off amidst much fanfare and splendor on 14 February 2024. This three-day Mega Event is one of the largest tech and cultural fest in the Eastern part of India. The annual fest has attracted a crowd of more than 40,000 students, including more than 5000 students from various reputed technical institutes and universities of the country. The total prize money for various competitions is ¹ 25 lakhs, which is the highest amount for any University technical Festival in India. The star attraction of the event is on 15th February EDM Night by International EDM Artist Nucleya, and Star Night on 16th by the Famous Singer Jubin Nautiyal.

KIITFest is the annual techno-cultural fest organized by KIIT Deemed to be University every year, which attracts participants from various colleges and universities across the country. KIITFest typically features a wide array of events including technical competitions, cultural performances, workshops, guest lectures, and various other activities. It serves as a platform for students to showcase their talents, interact with professionals, and engage in learning experiences beyond the classroom.

The students will compete for three days in the field of technology, culture, and art and has been an extravaganza for the youth and explosive opportunities for them.

During this 3 day Techno-fest students will take part in different events in various technical, cultural and innovative competitions like FUEGO, BUZZ WRITE YEAR, KWEST, ZARA NACHKE DIKHA (SOLO), SPOTLIGHT, MISMATCH (Prelims), Ctrl + Kreate, Clash of Conviction, Mighty structure, FLOWCRETE, Bio-Triathlon, Streak-Fection, Bio-Inno-Thon, Astro-Life, Knowledge Klass, Youth Colloquy, Mind Maze, Mech GPT, Screwderia Mecharrari, Launch-X, Reel IT, Pixel Tales, Pitch It, Error 404, Creativista, Techathlon, Kronos, Kairos, Kikstart, K-onnect the dots, Jumpstart, Teenie Weenie Tales, Fresh Face & Fresh Voice, Press Release Writing Competition, Finkross, Best Manager, Brand Sangram, Roborage, IoT ka MASTERCHEF, Tech Royale, Brain Blitz, BotBurnout, and Track Tracer etc.

Prof Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University, and Prof J R Mohanty, Registrar also spoke on the occasion.