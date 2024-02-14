Avaada Group Initiates Green Hydrogen Project in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

NEW DELHI — February 15, 2024: Avaada Group has commenced work on its green hydrogen project in Gopalpur, Odisha, with the groundbreaking ceremony officiated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy development in the state.

The project, announced by Avaada Group, is poised to generate nearly 1,600 direct job opportunities and an additional 4,000 indirect employment opportunities, according to a statement released by the company.

In an official announcement, Avaada Group stated, “Foundation stone for Avaada Group’s Green Hydrogen project was laid down today by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik in Gopalpur, Ganjam.”

Green hydrogen, derived from renewable sources, is gaining traction globally as a clean and sustainable alternative to conventional hydrogen production methods. Avaada Group’s initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to fostering eco-friendly energy solutions and promoting economic growth through renewable energy projects.

The project’s location in Gopalpur, Ganjam, strategically positions it to leverage Odisha’s renewable energy potential, capitalizing on the region’s conducive environment for sustainable development.

As the Avaada Group’s green hydrogen project takes shape, it is anticipated to contribute significantly to Odisha’s renewable energy landscape while simultaneously driving socio-economic progress through job creation and sustainable energy practices.

The involvement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underscores the government’s support for innovative initiatives aimed at advancing Odisha’s sustainable development agenda. The Avaada Group’s endeavor represents a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to achieve energy sustainability and environmental stewardship in the state.