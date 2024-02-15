Indian workforce will meet the global demand and set new benchmarks: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, February 15, 2024: Taking forward the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) partnered today with 15 renowned organizations, industry giants, and leading academic institutions. These collaborations focus on preparing Amrit Peedhi for the Future of Work. The partnerships were announced with— Flipkart, Teamlease, Infosys, IIT Guwahati & LogicKnots, TimesPro, BCG, Google, UpGrad, Unstop, Microsoft, M3M Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Yes Foundation, UPS and TeamLease EdTech.

Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Shri. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairperson, NCVET, Smt.Trishaljit Sethi, Director General (Training), DGT and Shri. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International addressed the event.

Focusing on a multi-faceted and outcome-driven approach to make the skilling ecosystem more accessible, innovative, and flexible, these partnerships herald a new era in education and industry-academia linkages. Through these collaborations, the youth of India will be empowered across industries, amplifying their employability prospects.The partnerships also resonate seamlessly with the goals articulated in the G20 framework to strengthen learning outcomes, build a digital economy, and promote public-private partnerships to augment the education and skilling systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurships, “We are glad to launch a slew of initiatives and industry partnerships for skilling and empowering India’s Yuva Shakti. The partnerships forged today with organizations like Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Teamlease, Upgrad, Reliance Foundation and more, will lead the Skill India Mission forward and build a capable, productive, and efficient workforce ready to embrace global opportunities.”

“India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling. We have launched various digital initiatives in the skilling ecosystem which are ensuring Skills Anywhere, Skills Anytime and Skills for All. As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, by leveraging technology, scale and sustainability, the Indian workforce will meet not only domestic demand but also global demand, setting new benchmarks.” He added.

During the event, the industry representatives engaged in discussions with the Minister and the Secretary. Together, they shared the best practices, exchanged valuable insights, and discussed innovative strategies to enhance the capabilities of India’s youth, preparing them for the world of work.

The students aiming to make a career in these sectors will benefit immensely as they will be enabled with extensive exposure across industries which will help develop broader skills aligned with the industry needs. Previously, NSDC has also collaborated with private organizations like IBM, Bajaj Finserv, Meta, Coca-Cola, and more to bolster the capabilities fundamentals of our youth.

By facilitating on-the-job training and industry exposure, MSDE and NSDC are equipping students with practical knowledge, creative skills, and rich experiences. This is leading to youth-led development, fulfilling their aspirations and stimulating employment prospects.