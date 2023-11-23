REC Honoured with ‘Best Employer in Diversity & Inclusion’ Award by Assocham

Gurugram : REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, received the “Best Employer for Policies in Diversity & Inclusion” Award on Thursday at the 4th Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards and Conclave organized by Assocham.

Shri TSC Bosh, Executive Director, REC, graciously accepted the award on behalf of REC.

The award ceremony witnessed REC’s unwavering commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion being acknowledged on a national platform. This accolade is a testament to REC’s exemplary practices in crafting inclusive policies that extend beyond the conventional norms. The company’s dedication to embracing diversity across its workforce is mirrored in its thoughtful policies, setting a commendable standard in the industry.

“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects REC’s ethos of inclusivity and our ongoing efforts in creating a workplace that values diversity. This recognition motivates us to continue championing diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization,” said Shri Bosh.

The ‘Best Employer for Policies in Diversity & Inclusion’ award highlights REC’s commitment to creating a workplace that celebrates differences, fosters innovation, and promotes equal opportunities for all employees.

Policies in the HR front of REC are conducive, employee-friendly and played pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

Recently, REC was recognized for its exceptional performance in risk management with the esteemed ‘Golden Peacock Award’. The award was presented by the Institute of Directors (IOD). Additionally, the company was conferred the ‘Best Central PSU’ Award in the Financial Services category at the Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2023.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising of Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Green Hydrogen etc. More recently REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising of Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4,74,275 Crore.