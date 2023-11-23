Ranbir Kapoor Advises Aspiring Actors on Patience and Sacrifice, Shares Insights at “Animal” Trailer Launch

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated for his versatile performances in hits like “Barfi!”, “Rockstar”, and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, offered valuable advice to budding actors during the trailer launch of his upcoming film “Animal” in New Delhi.

In a candid interaction at the event on Thursday, the 41-year-old star reflected on his career spanning over 15 years, emphasizing the significance of patience and sacrifice in the journey of an aspiring actor. Responding to a query from a young enthusiast seeking advice on acting, Kapoor highlighted these two essential elements as crucial for success in the film industry.

Known for his nuanced portrayals and acclaimed performances since his debut in 2007’s “Saawariya”, Ranbir Kapoor’s insights added depth to the event, resonating with both seasoned professionals and budding talents present at the launch.