Election Commission of India Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi For ‘Panauti’, ‘Pickpocket’ Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘panauti’ (unlucky), ‘pickpocket’ and ‘loan-waiver’ remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EC said the remarks, made by Gandhi while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Barmer, were in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ECI said it received a complaint from the BJP against Rahul Gandhi for making remarks against PM Modi at a rally in Rajasthan.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi said PM stands for “Panauti Modi”. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, he said the presence of PM Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium brought ill luck for the Indian team that lost the World Cup final match.

Further drawing a comparison with pickpocketing, Gandhi said pickpockets never come alone, they always come in groups of three. “PM Modi tries to divert the people’s attention, the one who is pickpocketing is Adani and the one who threatens is Amit Shah”, Rahul Gandhi had said.