Union Minister Darshana Jardosh Foresees Gujarat’s Mega Textile Park as a Game-Changer for Employment and Industry Growth

Surat, November 23: Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the upcoming Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Gujarat. Highlighting its potential to propel the textile sector to unprecedented heights, she emphasized the significant employment opportunities it would generate.

Set to be established in the Navsari district of south Gujarat, the PM MITRA Park aims to revolutionize the textile and apparel industry, serving as a catalyst for job creation and industry advancement. Minister Jardosh made these remarks during her address at a seminar focused on the textiles and apparel sector in Surat. This seminar is a part of the preparatory events for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

The initiative aligns with the vision to boost the textile sector’s growth trajectory, harnessing its potential to create extensive employment opportunities while positioning Gujarat as a pivotal hub for textile innovation and production. Jardosh’s insights shed light on the immense impact anticipated from the establishment of PM MITRA Park, signaling a promising era for the state’s textile industry.