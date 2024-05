Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (#RBI) has announced a record dividend of ₹2.11 lakh crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2023-24. RBI’s FY24 dividend of ₹2.11 lakh crore for govt, is 107% higher than the budget estimate of ₹1.02 lakh cr & 142% higher than FY23’s ₹87,416 cr