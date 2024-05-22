Indian Women Volleyball Team starts its campaign on a winning note by defeating Iran in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2024 at Manila, Philippines

The 2024 Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup is the fifth edition of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup, an annual international volleyball tournament organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF). The tournament is currently held at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines from 22nd – 29th May 2024. In the opening day of the Pool A matches, today India beat Iran by 3:0 sets (25-17, 25-23 & 25-21) to start its campaign on a winning note. The Indian team will be playing against Chinese Taipei on 23rd May, Philippines on 24th May 2024 & Australia on 25th May 2024.

The Indian team consists of one Odia Girl player Ms. Lipika Xess of Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Lotak Bindu Dash as Coach who is also the Coach of the Odisha Volleyball Team & East Coast Railway Teams. Both of them thanked the Officials of Odisha Volleyball Association & East Coast Railway for their constant support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the Indian team on their winning start and wished them good luck for the upcoming matches.