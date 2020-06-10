Rayagada CDMO is in quarantine as a helath personnel affected, 4 more COVID19 Positive cases reported in the district

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, June 10: Till last Wednesday, out of 2326 numbers of swab tests sent to RMRC, Bhubaneswar, 2319 are negative and seven are positive according to Dr Artabandhu Nayak, CDMO. On Wednesday four positive cases cropped up which WAs the highest number in a day since it began on 3rd June. Unfortunately, one of the health workers was declared +ve by Collector Sri Pramod Behera. Out of the other three, one girl is from Kashipur sevashram and the second is from Kolnara Sevashram quarantine centres and the other man is from Anagar village under Dangasil GP in Kashipur block, who all came in contact with the 1st corona affected girl migrated together from Delhi in a bolero.

Both the sevashrams where both the women were quarantined, the mini-medical colony where the health worker was residing and the village Anagar where the third affected was home quarantined have been declared as containment zones. The district headquarters hospital has been thoroughly sanitised. CDMO Dr Nayak has been home quarantined alongwith a few health personnel. All the affected persons were sent to Covid hospital in Gajapati. The contact tracing is going on as per a press briefing by Collector. Meanwhile MP Sri Saptagiri Ulaka has visited the Covid Health Centre in JK Pur, Rayagada and assessed the ongoing work. According to him, the civil works will be completed with in a week and functioning of ICU & ventilator may take a couple of weeks.

