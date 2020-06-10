CRUT introduces digital payment option in MoBus

Bhubaneswar: In an endeavour to go cashless, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has introduced digital payment option on pilot basis in MoBus. In the present scenario, commuters around the world prefer contactless methods over cash to avoid human-to-human contact. The new initiative by CRUT will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter in the times of COVID-19.

“For the start, this facility is available on Route 16 & 20. We will scale it up after feedback from our valued commuters,” informed Mrs. Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

She further added, “To reduce the transaction of currency notes or coins in MoBus and also to minimize the contact between guides and commuters, we thought of introducing digital payment through QR code option. From the very beginning, MoBus had an option of online payment through app. This new digital payment option will further facilitate cashless transaction.”

This digital payment option will allow commuters to buy tickets through digital wallets. In this payment mode, the commuters can scan a QR code available with the Guides and their payment will be made to the CRUT bank account directly. Commuter and Guide both will get confirmatory message after the transaction is done successfully.

Mrs. Mahapatro further informed, “Soon Tap & Pay card will be introduced in MoBus. The move is aimed at improving contactless payment and also to make the MoBus journey more enjoyable, hassle free and at par with the best bus services in the world.”

