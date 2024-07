The Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath, is expected to be opened on July 14. Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee overseeing the inventory of valuables stored in Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, stated that a proposal for reopening will be submitted to the Odisha government. Rath emphasized that the committee has agreed to proceed with the reopening regardless of the availability or functionality of the key.